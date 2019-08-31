CALDWELL — Ask any high school football coach a key component to fielding a successful team on the gridiron and chances are he will always point to one pivotal asset ... “Team Chemistry.”

Meaning that his squad enjoys working together, training together and has a true brotherhood that leads to successful Friday nights during the football season.

Entering his fourth season guiding the Caldwell High football program, head coach Grant Gaydos feels this year’s Redskins team has that key asset on lock-down.

“I really like how this group is working together, they get along really well and all have the same team goals in mind,” Gaydos explained. “And when you have that type of positive environment in your program, it makes it fun to be around each day to get our work done. This is probably the most fun I’ve had coaching high school football, I really enjoy working with this group each day.”

“We’re once again young with just one senior on the team,” Gaydo offered. “But what we do have is a lot of football guys who give 100 percent all the time. That effort along with our renewed chemistry I feel could make a real difference this year.”

A total of 11 lettermen return for the Redskins from last season’s 5-5 squad led by three-year senior lettermen Bradley Michael (OL/DL) who will anchor both the offensive and defensive lines for Caldwell.

“Our O-line is a bit smaller this year and Bradley Michael, our one returning senior will be the leader on both lines for us,” Gaydos said. “He’s a four-year starter and will once again be a real leader in the trenches for us.”

Another key performer in the trenches for Caldwell will be two-year lettermen T.J. Where (OL/DL) who along with Michael brings plenty of game experience.

Back to lead the Redskins’ ground game will be junior letter winner Caden Moore (RB/LB) who led Caldwell last season with roughly 850 rushing yards.

“Caden will be a big part of what we do offensively this year for sure,” the CHS head man stated. “We’ve changed some things offensively to fit our personnel this season, but Caden will be a key performer for us.”

Also in the mix to see time carrying the football are junior lettermen Brandon Piskula (RB/DB) and Whyatt Parks (RB/DB). With both also threats in the passing game, according to Gaydos.

Battling for the all-important signal-caller position at quarterback are junior letterman Skyler VanFossen (QB/DB) and freshman Braxton Dudley (QB/DB).

“We’ve got two guys at QB with both Skyler and Braxton taking about 50 percent of the snaps each,” Gaydos said. “So they are battling it out and we will see how it all works out. But it’s a good healthy competition which will make them both better.”

Rounding out the returning lettermen for the Redskins are juniors Joel Ackley (OL/LB), Jonah Croucher (OL/DL), and Dawison Moore (TE/LB).

Ackley and Moore will lead the Caldwell defensive effort from their linebacker spots, according to Gaydos.

Sophomore letterman back who gained valuable playing experience last season as freshmen for Caldwell include Waylon Clark (OL/DL) and Xavier Hannahs (OL/DL).

“Both Waylon Clark and Xavier Hannahs are both returning on the line for us and we expect big things from them,” Gaydos stated. “Both of them got lots of valuable playing time last year so we will be counting on them.”

A pair of newcomers who caught the eye of the Caldwell coaches in preseason practice are junior Tate Leasure (WR/DB) and Chris Hill (WR/DB).

“Tate Leasure coming out for the first time as a junior has showed a lot of promise at defensive back,” Gaydos added. “Really feel he will be able to contribute this season.”

“Chris Hill didn’t play last year and will be our starting receiver most likely,” Gaydos continued. “He’s fast and has good hands, is a pretty good athlete who is looking good and (we’re) excited to have him back out.”

With roster numbers being somewhat low with just 26 team members to begin practice, Gaydos explained that numerous freshmen will be counted on to see some early playing time.

“With our numbers being what they are,” Gaydos stated, “I expect we will have anywhere from 2 to 4 freshman out on the field the majority of the time. They are some talented kids ... just young, who will get some on-the-job training so to speak this season.”

“Some of those young players who figure to play are guys like Dudley, Marshall Sayre (RB/LB), Colby Langly (WR/LB) and Ethan ‘Buck’ Carpenter (WR/LB),” Gaydo said. “Like I mentioned we will need for some of these guys to step up and contribute this season.”

Rounding out the Caldwell freshman are Nathan Gladden (WR/DB), Lance Hill (WR/DB), and Zion Liston (OL/DL).

Making up Gaydos’ coaching staff this season are Jason Rucker, Brandon Cook, Ryan Crock, Matt Davis, Brian Sawyer, Justin Hardest, Jensen Croucher and Ben Soldan.

Slated to handle the kicking duties for Caldwell this season will be sophomore foreign exchange student Alejandro Poza, who will also play for the Caldwell soccer team in addition to kicking the pigskin on Friday night for the Redskins.

“We’re excited for the season and look forward to getting it underway,” Gaydo offered. “Hopefully we can get off to a good start week one with Buckeye Trail, last year we thought we kind of let that one slip away with them. So we are hoping to start out with a big win this year, its home and on Thursday night.”