Celebs attend wedding of

British singer Ellie Goulding

British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding married art dealer Caspar Jopling in a lavish ceremony Saturday in Yorkshire, England — with pals Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Sienna Miller in attendance.

Goulding, 32, and Jopling, 27, were engaged last year.

Well-wishers lined the street leading to the cathedral as guests arrived. Among other celebrities on hand: Sarah Ferguson and her two daughters, princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

Dior stokes outrage with ad

for its Sauvage fragrance

Dior has produced a fragrance called Sauvage since the mid-1960s and used Johnny Depp in recent years to promote it. But a new advertising campaign that paired them with Native American imagery deepened wounds among a population whose ancestors were called savages and systematically killed.

The French luxury goods company posted a trailer Friday with a Lakota dancer in colorful clothing that it said embodied modern Native American culture and promised more details on the fragrance Monday.

The videos were removed from Dior's Instagram and Twitter accounts hours later.

The trailer and videos continued to generate heavy criticism. Sauvage in French has a variety of meanings, including wild, unspoiled and savage.

"That takes it to a whole other level of ignorance and racism," said Dallas Goldtooth of the Lower Sioux Indian Community in Minnesota. "You should be well aware of the implications of that word."

Dior worked with Americans for Indian Opportunity, a respected but sometimes controversial consulting firm based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on the campaign.

Executive Director Laura Harris said she expected the backlash but wanted to ensure Native Americans were part of the production, that it would educate people on indigenous values and philosophy, and that the Native components of the shoot were done tastefully and respectfully.

"Our aim was hopefully that the controversy would do exactly what it's done on social media and raise people's awareness," she told The Associated Press.

Harris said Dior will not cancel a commercial shot in southern Utah called "We Are the Land" starring Depp.

Neither Dior or a representative for Depp responded to messages seeking comment.

Justice Ginsburg says she's

'alive,' getting 'very well'

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Saturday she's "alive" and on her way to being "very well" following radiation treatment for cancer.

Ginsburg, 86, spoke to over 4,000 people at the Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, D.C. Near the beginning of an hourlong talk, NPR reporter Nina Totenberg asked her how she was feeling.

"Well, first, this audience can see that I am alive," Ginsburg said to applause and cheers. The comment was a seeming reference to the fact that when she was recuperating from lung cancer surgery earlier this year, some doubters demanded photographic proof that she was still living.

Ginsburg went on to say that she was "on my way" to being "very well."