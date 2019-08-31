A concert far, far away: "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" in concert with the Cleveland Orchestra will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls. The orchestra will play the John Williams score while the movie plays on the big screen.

Firehouse movie: The Coventry Firefighters movie night is at 7:30 p.m. There will be fire trucks, popcorn and the movie "The Secret Life of Pets 2" at the fire station at 68 Portage Lakes Dr.

Summer farewell: The Summer Sunset Blast begins at 5 p.m. at Stow Silver Springs Park at 5238 Young Road. There will be kids activities, music. festival food and fireworks. For more, visit stowohio.org/stow-summer-sunset-blast/.