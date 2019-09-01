Akron’s first Pizza Fest ends Sunday at Lock 3 Park downtown.

The event features pizza vendors from around Ohio who are selling pizza by the slice and whole pies.

The festival runs noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults ages 18 and over; $2 for teens ages 13 to 17; free for children ages 12 and under; $3 for students with a current college ID.

A buy-one-get-one adult admission is available from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday with a printed copy of a flyer that can be found at akronpizzafest.com.

Pizza-eating contests will be at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Cost is $12. You can preregister at akronpizzafest.com or register 30 minutes prior to the event.

The fest features kid-friendly activities and more.