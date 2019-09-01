The Ohio State Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate what authorities are calling an alcohol-related crash involving a Copley police cruiser, a parked car and a motorist traveling the wrong direction on the highway.

The Akron Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is taking over the investigation because a local officer was involved in the collision, issued a statement Sunday on the three-car crash, which occurred in the early morning on I-77 through Copley Township.

At at 12:26 a.m., Copley police officer Jason Chisar, 33, was pursuing Tracy L. Townsend, 55, of Akron, for driving his 2008 Chevrolet Malibu north in the southbound lanes. The cars made “contact,” the troopers' statement said. Then the Malibu crashed into a stopped 2018 Nissan Altima before striking an embankment and coming to rest along the highway.

Townsend was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General to be treated for his injuries. The driver of the parked Nissan was injured but released by paramedics at the scene. Chisar was not hurt.

Troopers indicated that investigators think alcohol contributed to the late-night incident.