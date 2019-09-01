1 Take flight: The 2019 Cleveland National Air Show concludes Monday at Burke Lakefront Airport in downtown Cleveland. There will be a variety of planes on display along with an air show overhead that includes the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Tickets are $25 for adults; $16 for kids ages 6 to 11. For more, clevelandairshow.com.

2 Strike up the band: There will be a pair of Labor Day parades. Barberton's annual parade steps off at 10 a.m. Monday and makes its way through town. The East Akron Labor Day Parade is at 9:30 a.m. The parade runs along South Arlington Street from Seventh Avenue to Concord Avenue, stopping at South Arlington United Methodist.