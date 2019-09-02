John Adams has played the drum at Cleveland Indians games since 1973. Today, for the Indians' contest against the Chicago White Sox, Adams had a special guest.

Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney was on hand at Progressive Field on Monday night to celebrate his father, Jim Carney's, 70th birthday. He joined Adams for some tandem drumming in the bleachers.

Here's the video, via Beacon Journal reporter Jennifer Pignolet:

Here's the view from the press box courtesy of Indians beat writer Ryan Lewis:

No word if Carney will play "Take Me Out to the Ball Game," but the Grammy winner is qualified for the seventh-inning task. Get your Cracker Jack.