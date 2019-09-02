A Medina church was praying for a local man who went missing Sunday on a solo fishing trip on Lake Erie.

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church sent a message to parishioners Monday announcing a prayer service at the church at 606 E. Washington St. in Medina.

"All are invited to pray a rosary at 7:30 tonight in the church for Robin Eckleberry and his family," the automated text message said. "Robin was in a boating accident yesterday."

Eckleberry is believed to have gone fishing early Sunday morning by himself. He left before sunrise and was not heard from that afternoon when family and friends expected him home. Cleveland Metroparks Police Department received an “overdue boater” call at 7 p.m. Sunday.

A marine unit with the Metroparks found an unmanned fishing boat idling about a mile from Cleveland Harbor on Sunday night. The Coast Guard launched a coordinated overnight search that included a response boat from Station Cleveland Harbor and helicopter units from Air Station Detroit and Air Facility Muskegon in Michigan. A C-130 airplane from the Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Ontario dropped flares into the water to light up the search area.

The C-130 returned to Canada on Monday morning as marine and aircraft units continued the search, said Alan Haraf, a public information officer with the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard called off the search at about 6 p.m. Monday, pending further information or requests from other agencies, it said in a news release.

It’s unclear how Eckleberry disappeared. Parishioners and authorities say a single shoe, cellphone and life jacket were found but no fishing net.

The water was 72 degrees outside Cleveland over the weekend. Haraf said conditions Sunday were fair. “The sea state and the winds were pretty calm,” he said.

Assisting in the search are agents of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Coast Guard Cutter Morro Bay of Buffalo.

On Facebook, an account belonging to Robin Eckleberry of Medina asked “Lake Erie fishing sports,” a public group that provides weather and fishing advice, about a trip he was planning a couple of weeks ago.

“Thoughts on fishing out of Edgewater tomorrow morning?” asked Eckleberry, who sounded mindful of the wind and waves.

