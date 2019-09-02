Rescheduled Night Out: The Akron University Park/Middlebury Night Out Against Crime that had to be rescheduled because of storms will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Family of Faith United Methodist Church in Akron. There will be free ice cream treats, informational booths and activities for kids. The church is at 800 East Market St.

Harvest time: The Anna Dean Farmers' Market is at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Barberton. There will be sellers of fresh produce and homemade goodies at The Piggery. For more, visit annadeanfarmersmarket.com/.