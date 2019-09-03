The Akron Civic Theatre announced its 2019-2020 season Tuesday, with acts ranging from the folk rock duo Indigo Girls with Lucy Wainwright Roche to the live puppetry of "Peppa Pig" to the spooky, dramatic fan favorite "One Dark Night" with Neil Zaza.

The latter, a "rock concert of the macabre" Oct. 19 headlined by the maestro guitarist from Stow, will also feature Tim Ripper Owens plus Verb Ballets, whose ghoulish performances with Zaza will include “Dance Macabre.”

Other events returning to the Civic stage will be Warren Miller's Skifest, featuring the new film "Timeless" Nov. 23; Zoso presented by WONE Feb. 1; Cirque Ziva March 6; Who's Bad March 21; and Chris Peroni's Stunt Dogs April 18.

National acts will include Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone March 22 and singer/songwriter Ray LaMontagne Oct. 22. Regional artists will include Magical Theatre Company, the University of Akron Steel Drum Band and YEPAW.

"Diversity in program for the 2019-2020 season is the key to making the Civic an entertainment destination,'' Akron Civic Theatre Executive Director Howard Parr said in a release.

Here's the schedule.

Sept. 14: Alan Parsons Live Project, 8 p.m.

Sept. 18: Master class with acclaimed singer/vocal coach Natalie Weiss, 6 p.m.

Sept. 19: "Menopause The Musical," 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20: Cabaret For A Cure, a benefit for Molly Oldham with headliner Natalie Weiss, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21: Wayside Wellness Event sponsored by Wayside Furniture, 9:30 a.m. Tickets available now at the Akron Civic box office.

Sept. 21: Indigo Girls with Lucy Wainwright Roche, 8 p.m.

Sept. 27: The Man in Black: Tribute to Johnny Cash, 8 p.m.

Sept. 28: It Was Fifty Years Ago Today — Tour 2019: A Tribute To The Beatles White Album, 8 p.m.

Oct. 4: Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour! 8 p.m.

Oct. 5: Re-Livin' The Dream Tour with '60s bands the Outsiders, the Cyrkle, Dean Kastran and Dale Power — founding members of the Ohio Express and the Music Explosion; 8 p.m.

Oct. 6: Madcap Puppets present "Pinocchio," 2:30 p.m. On sale Sept. 6.

Oct. 10: "Peppa Pig Live! Peppa's Adventure," 6 p.m.

Oct. 11: Pints & Pies - The Akron Craft Beer Festival presented by Wayside Furniture, 8 p.m.

Oct. 12: Jazz @ The Civic presents The Michael Austin Project, 8 p.m.

Oct. 19: Neil Zaza's "One Dark Night, A Rock Concert of the Macabre," 8 p.m.

Oct. 22: Ray LaMontagne, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 25: BowieLIVE! 8 p.m.

Oct. 26: Masque of the Red Death Masquerade Ball presented by Great Lakes Brewing Co., 8 p.m.

Oct. 31-Nov. 2: "Carrie the Musical" presented by The Millennial Theatre Project, 8 p.m.

Nov. 7: Hozier: Wasteland, Baby! Tour, 8 p.m.

Nov. 8: Michael Anthony's "Why Me?" Part II, 8 p.m.

Nov. 9: Incubus — 20 Years of Make Yourself and Beyond, 8 p.m.

Nov. 10: Magical Theatre Company presents "Ohio Heroes," 2:30 p.m. On sale Sept. 6.

Nov. 14: "Price Is Right, LIVE!" 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 15: "The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical," 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 16: Wish You Were Here, 8 p.m.

Nov. 22: Second Helping: The American Lynyrd Skynyrd Show, 8 p.m.

Nov. 23: Warren Miller presents “Timeless,” 8 p.m. On sale Sept. 13.

Dec. 13: Chris Tomlin Christmas: Christmas Songs of Worship, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 14: Home Free - Dive Bar Christmas Tour, 8 p.m.

Dec. 19: "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 21: Lightwire: A Very Electric Christmas, 4 and 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 22: Connor Bogart O'Brien's "Christmas Under the Stars," 4:30 p.m. On sale Oct. 4.

Dec. 23: Holiday Choir Classic featuring ETC Show Choir and YEPAW, 7 p.m. On sale Sept. 6.

Jan. 26: The University of Akron Steel Drum Band, 2:30 p.m. On sale Sept. 6.

Feb. 1: Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience, 8 p.m. On sale Nov. 8.

Feb. 8: Wine, Cheese and Chocolate, Darling! 7 p.m. On sale Oct. 31.

Feb. 29: E5C4P3 - The Journey Tribute, 8 p.m. On sale Nov. 8.

March 6: The Golden Dragon Acrobats present "Cirque Ziva," 7:30 p.m. On sale Oct. 4.

March 20: Lights Out - America's #1 Tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, 7:30 p.m. On sale Nov. 15.

March 21: Who's Bad — The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience, 8 p.m. On sale Oct. 31.

March 22: Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone, 4 p.m. On sale Nov. 22.

March 24: The Red Hot Chili Pipers, 7:30 p.m. On sale Nov. 15.

April 14: YEPAW presents "SoulCappela," 4 p.m. On sale TBA.

April 18: Stunt Dogs, 2 and 7 p.m. On sale Oct. 18.

June 12-13: "West Side Story" – the All-City Musical. On sale Sept. 28.