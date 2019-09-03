CANTON — CommQuest Services and Aultman Hospital are partnering to open a withdrawal management unit inside the hospital this fall.

Under the agreement, CommQuest Services will serve individuals who are struggling with an addiction. CommQuest expects to serve more than 750 clients each year.

“CommQuest’s main focus over the last several years has been responding to the needs of our community," CommQuest Services President & CEO Keith Hochadel said in a prepared statement. "As we have heard from and seen firsthand, there is no greater need in our community than to increase capacity and provide on-demand services for those in a crisis who are struggling with addiction."

Clients will receive 24/7 medical care, CommQuest and Aultman said.

It will be Aultman’s second collaboration with CommQuest. The Alliance Detox and Recovery Unit at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital opened in 2017 and has served more than 1,000 patients from over 30 Ohio counties. The Alliance unit offers 24/7 admissions for medication- assisted recovery, detoxification, individual and group counseling and case management services.