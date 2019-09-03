She came for a fridge or two.

But she walked away with a lifetime of brown and orange memories.

Superfan Janine Bice traveled all the way from Coshocton to get a chance to nab a limited edition replica Browns victory fridge offered by Bud Light.

It was just a year ago — after a perfectly dreadful season — that Bud Light put so-called Victory Fridges in bars all over Northeast Ohio. The fridges would magically open so fans could raise a can to celebrate the elusive win.

The Victory Fridges did eventually open, ending the team's 635-day regular season winless drought.

To rekindle the excitement, the Browns and the brewer teamed up Tuesday to open the B.L. & Browns Appliance Superstore for just two days to mark the new season that starts at home on Sunday.

There were just 150 fridges on hand — coming in three sizes — for fans to grab.

The Holy Grail were the large ones, of which there were just half a dozen.

Bice was first in the line to get hers.

She took up her spot at 4:30 a.m. and waited eight hours.

What she didn't know was her perseverance for standing in line in the dark and rooting for the team through thick and thin would pay off in a way she never imagined.

When the pop-up store finally opened with great fanfare on Tuesday, she was greeted by store huckster and WWE Superstar The Miz, who hails from Parma, along with Browns standouts Myles Garrett and Jarvis Landry.

The trio led the bewildered grandmother around the store, touting the features of the fridges that range in price from $199.99 to $299.99 to $599.99.

They tried to convince her to buy three, six and even 10 fridges.

But she said she just wanted two.

The big one for her living room. And a small one for a spare.

She closed the deal with a hug and grabbed the players by their hands and softly told them "to be careful."

Michael Gregory Mizanin, better known as The Miz, told Bice and the Browns' faithful that extended more than a block around the makeshift store near the West Side Market that beer never tastes better than after a Browns win when it has chilled in a Victory Fridge.

When Bud Light came up with the idea of resurrecting the Victory Fridges this season and offering them up for sale in a campy retro appliance store, Mizanin said, he warned them that they would fly off the shelves.

"I told them I didn't think they understood the reaction they were going to get for this," he said. "There's no bigger football town than Cleveland."

The large fridges sold out in seconds. The other sizes on hand were gone within three hours.

But fans still have a chance to nab the medium- and small-size ones.

The B.L & Browns Appliance Superstore is open one more day — 1-9 p.m. Wednesday — at 1870 W. 25th St. in Cleveland. Anyone who comes to the store will be able to order a Victory Fridge that will be delivered to their doorstep in four to six weeks, or about the time they square off against the dreaded New England Patriots.

Bud Light sports marketing director Ben Martinez said the fridges are only sold from the temporary store and the order must be placed in person by 9 p.m. Wednesday.

"The fan base has an extreme passion for this team," he said. "They really care."

Net proceeds from the fridge sales benefit Browns Give Back, which supports education, youth football and community volunteerism.

Dave Welch and Lisa Kemmett bought two armfuls of fridges to take back to Richfield Township.

They plan to keep a couple and bought the others for fellow Browns fans.

Dave Welch took some convincing to believe the campy infomercial featuring The Miz that has been airing on Cleveland TV stations was for real.

"I had to convince him this was legit," Kemmett said with a laugh.

Becky Herbert, who summers in Perry Township and winters in Florida, bought one for herself and another to raffle off for the Englewood Browns Backers Club she runs in the Sunshine State.

A fan her entire life, Herbert said, she thinks the Browns' wins last year were just the start of a new era for the team and her fan club, which is now generating a lot more interest.

"It's funny," she said. "Once we started winning, fans started crawling out of the woodwork."

Craig Webb, who every year predicts the Browns will win every game, can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.