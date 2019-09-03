A recent research article published online in BMC Evolutionary Biology adds another piece to the puzzle of Kent State University’s favorite rodent.

In the July 11 article, dedicated scientists at Cambridge University and the Virginia Museum of Natural History discuss multiple origins of the black squirrel’s dark coloring. All involve genetic blips.

The article reveals a new twist, however, surmising that the allele (variant form of a given gene) which causes the darker coloring arises from a bit of hanky-panky between gray squirrels and fox squirrels.

The article is more precise — and dry — about the newly uncovered connection.

“Modelling supports the possibility of gene flow between the two species,” the article’s abstract reads.

The latest research comes as Kent State's 38th annual Black Squirrel Festival is due to land.

The popular event will be held on Friday afternoon at the Student Green and Risman Plaza.

Rebecca Blaha, assistant director at the Center for Student Involvement and lead organizer of this year’s homage to the black squirrel, didn’t seem overly impressed with the new research.

"Oh," Blaha said when told about the article, but then she enthusiastically talked about the festival.

She said she expects about 200-250 student organizations and various businesses will have tables to pitch their products and services to the 2,000 or so students who will attend.

Blaha said that 750 student-designed, black-squirrel T-shirts will be given away.

Blaha emphasized that the tribute to Kent State’s unofficial mascot is a substantial undertaking. Planning begins in the summer weeks before the festival takes place.

This year’s event will run from noon to 5 p.m.

