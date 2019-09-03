Three men who dropped off a friend in Akron's University Park neighborhood told police they were confronted Saturday about 8:30 p.m. and robbed by a man with a gun.

The gunman approached the three men at Power Street and Rentschler Street near the Oriana House Residential Correction Center, the men said. He asked to borrow a cigarette lighter, but hit one of the men in the head with a handgun and demanded property from the victims.

After the victims gave him their property, the suspect fled on foot, according to the police report.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2TIP, the FBI at 330-535-6156, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED; or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.