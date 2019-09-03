GUILFORD TWP. — The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District is lowering the 21-acre lake at Hubbard Valley Park this week to examine the Medina County dam and spillway.

District employee David Kopchak will open a control valve Tuesday on a 16-inch drain pipe that extends 20 to 30 feet into the lake. He will monitor the water level and leave a large enough pool in the lake for fish and other aquatic life, the district said.

Lowering the water level will allow the concrete riser at the south end of the lake, as well as a 42-inch-wide outlet pipe that runs for 236 feet under the 55-foot-tall dam to dry out. Contractor GPD Group will use a laser to scan the inside of the riser and pipe.

The work is weather-dependent, but the entire project should be completed within about a week, Kopchak said in a news release. The lake then will be allowed to refill.

The lake and spillway were built 40 years ago to collect and hold back water to protect communities and properties downstream. While the Conservancy District manages the dam and spillway, the Medina County Park District operates th surrounding park.