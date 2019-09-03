The new Akron Children's Hospital Health Center opening soon in Boston Heights will be named in honor of the late Cynthia Parker Matthews.

The building will be named the Cynthia Parker Matthews Building in honor of a $2 million donation from the Cynthia Parker Matthews Family Foundation.

The gift will be used to remodel the Paul and Carol David Foundation Burn Institute on Children's main Akron campus. In exchange, the hospital is naming the new Boston Heights building at 328 E. Hines Hill Road in Boston Heights after Parker Matthews, who passed away in 2017.

“The Cynthia Parker Matthews Family Foundation is proud to support the amazing work that is being done in the Paul and Carol David Foundation Burn Institute at Akron Children’s Hospital,” said Marci Matthews of Hudson, daughter of Cynthia Parker Matthews and chair of the Foundation’s distribution committee. “We are grateful to help provide healing and restoration to burn patients of all ages. It is a wonderful tribute to my mother that the health center will bear her name, and it is very meaningful for our family.”

The Cynthia Parker Matthews Family Foundation has a history of support for Akron Children’s Hospital. Other donations have supported the hospital’s Children at Risk Evaluation Center, Walk for Babies and the Substance Use Disorder Fund. Since 2017, Marci Matthews and members of her family have also provided Christmas meals for inpatients and their families as well as staff at Akron Children’s Hospital.

“Marci Matthews and the Cynthia Parker Matthews Family Foundation’s support has impacted children and families at all levels of care and we couldn’t be more pleased to name the Akron Children’s Health Center, Boston Heights, in their honor,” said Shelly Brown, vice president of development at Akron Children’s Hospital. “With the new location we will expand the high quality health care Akron Children’s is known for to northern Summit County and beyond."

Akron Children’s Health Center, Boston Heights, is set to open Sept. 24 and includes a pediatric primary care office – Akron Children’s Hospital Pediatrics – as well as an urgent care center, rehabilitative services, radiology and laboratory services. The health center will also bring pediatric specialists to Boston Heights, including pediatric allergy, ENT, orthopedics, sports medicine, cardiology, dermatology, rheumatology, endocrinology and diabetes, urology, gastroenterology, neurology and pulmonology.

