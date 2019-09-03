Feeling super

This week's Movies@Main will feature "Avengers: Endgame" at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Akron-Summit Library in downtown Akron. The movie starts a bit earlier than usual for the super-sized superhero flick. The movie is free.

Historical fair

The Twinsburg Historical Society Olde Thyme Fayre is Saturday and Sunday. There will be a variety of activities, displays and food available each day. Michael Cohill, of The American Toy Marble Museum, will be there to teach kids how to play with marbles. The event is at 9886 Darrow Road.

Senior day

The Akron Zoo will host its annual Senior Safari event on Friday. Seniors will get a discounted admission of $7. There will be 40 vendor booths set up throughout the zoo.

Special movie

The Akron-Summit Library in downtown Akron will host a special Movies@Main on Saturday. There will be a free showing of the 1939 classic "Gone With the Wind," starring Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh, starting at 1 p.m.

Zoo drinks

The Akron Zoo will host a summer farewell Brew at the Zoo from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. There will be 18 breweries featured and three food trucks. Tickets to the adults-only event are $33. For more, visit akronzoo.org.

Singer salute

Ruben Studdard - Ruben Sings Luther will be in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday night at Lock 3 Park in downtown Akron. Tickets range from $15 to $20 to hear the salute to the music of Luther Vandross. For more, visit akroncivic.com.

— Craig Webb