AKRON

Two men shot in separate

incidents over weekend

Two men were shot in separate incidents in Akron over the long Labor Day weekend, police said Tuesday.

About 9:15 p.m., a 34-year-old man was shot in the leg at an apartment on Chesapeake Avenue.

After three men in the apartment let an acquaintance join them inside, he let another man enter. Both men then brandished handguns and demanded money from the men in the apartment, according to police.

The man was shot in the course of the robbery and was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital, police said. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

A 20-year-old man told police he was shot Sunday afternoon as he left his home on East Emerling Avenue.

The man ducked back into his house, but felt like he had been hit with something. Police said they observed a red welt near the man’s ribs.

He was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel, police said.

Gunman reportedly assaults

and robs three men Saturday

Three men who dropped off a friend in Akron's University Park neighborhood told police they were confronted Saturday about 8:30 p.m. and robbed by a man with a gun.

The gunman approached the three men at Power Street and Rentschler Street near the Oriana House Residential Correction Center, the men said. He asked to borrow a cigarette lighter, but hit one of the men in the head with a handgun and demanded property from the victims.

After the victims gave him their property, the suspect fled on foot, according to the police report.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2TIP, the FBI at 330-535-6156, the U.S. Marshals Service at 866-4-WANTED; or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.

CANTON

Kent man cleared in fatal

March crash in Alliance

A vehicular homicide charge has been dropped against a Kent man involved in a fatal crash in Alliance.

The Stark County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed the charge against Larry E. McKitrick on Tuesday because there wasn’t evidence to support it, said Melissa Day, assistant Stark County prosecutor.

Day said a reconstruction of the March 23 crash by the Ohio State Highway Patrol was inconclusive as to whether McKitrick or another driver ran a red light about 7:30 p.m. at West Main Street and South Lincoln Avenue. McKitrick’s passenger, Tate R. Arick, 22, was killed.

Blood tests given to McKitrick were negative for alcohol or drugs, the assistant prosecutor said. The vehicular homicide charge was based on the initial belief McKitrick had run a red light, which couldn’t be proven.

Both McKitrick, 45, of Kent, and the other driver said they had a green light, Day said. And investigators found no independent witnesses, she said.

A 2000 Toyota Avalon driven by McKitrick collided with a 2013 Chrysler 2000 driven by a 71-year-old woman, according to investigators. Neither driver was seriously injured.

CommQuest Services, Aultman

opening withdrawal unit

CommQuest Services and Aultman Hospital are partnering to open a withdrawal management unit inside the hospital this fall.

Under the agreement, CommQuest Services will serve individuals who are struggling with an addiction. CommQuest expects to serve more than 750 clients each year.

“CommQuest’s main focus over the last several years has been responding to the needs of our community," CommQuest Services President & CEO Keith Hochadel said in a prepared statement. "As we have heard from and seen firsthand, there is no greater need in our community than to increase capacity and provide on-demand services for those in a crisis who are struggling with addiction."

Clients will receive 24/7 medical care, CommQuest and Aultman said.

It will be Aultman’s second collaboration with CommQuest. The Alliance Detox and Recovery Unit at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital opened in 2017 and has served more than 1,000 patients from over 30 Ohio counties. The Alliance unit offers 24/7 admissions for medication- assisted recovery, detoxification, individual and group counseling and case management services.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Metro parks closes part

of Sand Run Parkway

The Summit Metro Parks has indefinitely closed a half-mile section of Sand Run Parkway between Portage Path and Merriman Road in Akron because of an aging culvert.

The Summit County Engineer’s Office recommended the closure, which was announced Tuesday morning.

The culvert was installed in 1975. The park district said it will evaluate the cost-effectiveness of various options for replacing or removing the culvert, and public input on potential solutions will be solicited at a later date.