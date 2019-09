The Summit Metro Parks has indefinitely closed a half-mile section of Sand Run Parkway between Portage Path and Merriman Road in Akron because of an aging culvert.

The Summit County Engineer’s Office recommended the closure, which was announced Tuesday morning.

The culvert was installed in 1975. The park district said it will evaluate the cost-effectiveness of various options for replacing or removing the culvert, and public input on potential solutions will be solicited at a later date.