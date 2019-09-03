Only 1 in 24 cases of elder abuse is reported.

And, more than 12 percent of the U.S. population is 65 or older.

In hopes of raising awareness about abuse, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh has declared September as Senior Safety Awareness Month. She will host community events throughout the month aimed at educating seniors about scams, criminal activity and protecting their homes.

Walsh has dubbed her public awareness campaign “Protect Our Seniors – See Abuse, Report it!” On billboards throughout the county, she will provide contacts for reporting suspected abuse.

“Seniors are many times specifically targeted by criminals who think they’re an easy target,” Walsh said in a recent press release. “I work hard to empower seniors to minimize their chances of becoming a victim.”

The events include:

• Friday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Akron’s Zoo’s Senior Safari.

• Sunday: 5:30 p.m., makeup date for National Night Out, North Hill Community House, corner of North Howard Street and Tallmadge Avenue in Akron.

• Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Stand Down for Homeless and Displaced Veterans, Firestone Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3383, 690 W. Waterloo Road in Akron.

• Sept. 12: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., City of Green Senior Expo, community hall at Central Park, 1795 Steese Road. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., senior safety speech, First Apostolic, Church, 790 Easter Ave. in Akron.

• Sept. 18: 1 to 5 p.m., Senior & Caregivers Expo, MGM Northfield Park. 6:30 p.m., senior safety speech at a Lakemore Senior Condo Association meeting, Springfield High School, 1880 Canton Road.

• Sept. 19: 6 to 8 p.m., free women’s self-defense class, Stow-Munroe Falls High School, 3227 Graham Road in Stow.

• Sept. 20: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Responding to the Needs of Victims, a one-day conference, Hilton Akron/Fairlawn, 3180 W. Market St.

• Sept. 24: 1:30 p.m., senior safety speech hosted by the AARP Green Chapter, Greensburg United Methodist Church, 2141 Greensburg Road in North Canton.

• Sept. 25: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Seniors & Caregivers Expo, East Akron Neighborhood Development Corporation, 550 S. Arlington St. in Akron. 7 to 9 p.m., human trafficking awareness, Knights of Columbus, 645 Moorfield Road in Fairlawn.

• Sept. 29: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Battered Women’s Shelter’s Fall Festival, 974 E. Market St. in Akron.

To report suspected elder abuse, call the Summit County Sheriff Senior Services Division at 330-643-2181 or Summit County Adult Protective Services, 330-643-7217.

Walsh’s office has sponsored a Senior Safety Awareness Month every September since 2002.