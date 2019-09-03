Blossom concert: Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour 2019 is at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls. Tickets range from $35 to $99.50 via Live Nation.

Author talk: There will be An Evening with Sarah Smarsh author of "Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth" at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Hudson Library and Historical Society. The journalist looks at working-class poverty in America and the class divide.

Grab some popcorn: The film classic "Lawrence of Arabia" will be shown at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights. The 1962 classic with Peter O'Toole will be presented in digital 4K with the original overture and intermission.