Two men were shot in separate incidents in Akron over the long Labor Day weekend, police said Tuesday.

About 9:15 p.m., a 34-year-old man was shot in the leg at an apartment on Chesapeake Avenue.

After three men in the apartment let an acquaintance join them inside, he let another man enter. Both men then brandished handguns and demanded money from the men in the apartment, according to police.

The man was shot in the course of the robbery and was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital, police said. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

A 20-year-old man told police he was shot Sunday afternoon as he left his home on East Emerling Avenue.

The man ducked back into his house, but felt like he had been hit with something. Police said they observed a red welt near the man’s ribs.

He was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel, police said.