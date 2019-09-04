A 19-year-old Akron man pleaded not guilty Wednesday during a video arraignment to charges stemming from the double homicide of a mother and son three years ago in their West Akron home.

Jaysaun Holley is being held at the Summit County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.

Police say Holley and two other men entered the Hartford Avenue house on May 1, 2016, and shot Sonia Freeman, 48, and Christopher Lee-Freeman, 28. Sonia’s daughter, then 9, called 911. The girl was unharmed.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested Holley in June in Akron after making a public appeal for help locating him.

Holley is charged with aggravated murder, two counts of murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and kidnapping. The charges include gun specifications.

Holley has a pretrial at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 26 before Summit County Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin. He is represented by Attorney John Alexander.