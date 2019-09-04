The Akron Police Department on Wednesday warned area homeowners to be cautious when hiring contractors to do home repairs.

The department said it was issuing the warning against possible storm repair scams in light of recent storms that have caused damage in the community, as well as possible residual storms from Hurricane Dorian.

The department noted the following Better Business Bureau recommendations:

• Contact your insurance company, and ask about your policy coverage and filing

requirements.

• Do your research. Get references and check to see if the contractor is licensed.

• Resist high-pressure sales.

• Be especially careful of door-to-door contractors. Ask for identification and see if the contractor’s vehicle has the business name and phone number to verify if the contractor is legitimate.

• Don’t sign over insurance checks to the contractor. Get an invoice and pay the contractor directly.

• Be wary regarding places in your home you can’t see. Unethical contractors may create damage to get work.

Additional information can be found on the Better Business Bureau website at bbb.org.