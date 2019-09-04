UTILITIES

Dominion gas price

increases on SCO plan

Dominion Energy Ohio’s monthly natural gas price for residential customers who are on the Standard Choice Offer (SCO) is going up slightly for September, but is still 16.8 percent less than the price a year ago.

The SCO price, effective Sept. 13, when rounded to the nearest cent is $2.47 per thousand cubic feet (mcf).

The September rate is 11 cents/mcf or 4.7 percent higher than the August rate of $2.36/mcf. It is 50 cents/mcf or 16.8 percent cheaper than the price a year ago of $2.97/mcf.

The utility estimates the average residential customer’s bill for the month of September will be $37.61, up 77 cents or 2.1 percent from $36.84 a year ago.

Consumer columnist Betty Lin-Fisher continues to recommend the SCO. To read a step-by-step guide on how to get the SCO, go to www.tinyurl.com/updateSCO

OPENINGS

Purely CBD sets up

Merriman Valley store

Purely CBD of Akron has opened for business at 1562 Akron Peninsula Road, Suite 111.

The shop, which features specialty tinctures, pain creams and other supplements, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

For information, contact owner Tisha Diaz at 913-290-4667.

AUTOS

Manufacturers sign pact

to develop child alerts

By the 2025 model year, nearly all new vehicles sold in the U.S. will come with electronic alerts to remind people to not leave children behind in the back seats.

Twenty automakers representing 98% of new vehicles sold have agreed to install reminders in an effort to stop heatstroke deaths.

So far this year, 39 children have died in the U.S. after being left alone in cars during hot weather. The advocacy group Kids and Cars says a record 54 children were killed last year.

Vehicles would give drivers audible and visual alerts to check back seats every time they turn off the ignition.

Members of the national trade group Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers and the international group Global Automakers are taking part. Only Tesla didn't agree to the reminders, but it is not a member of either trade association.

BEER

Judge extends order

to ban corn syrup claim

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Anheuser-Busch to stop using Bud Light packaging that implies rival brews made by MillerCoors contain corn syrup. The order extends an injunction issued in May that barred Anheuser-Busch from making those claims in television, billboard and print advertising.

MillerCoors uses corn syrup in the fermentation process for Miller Lite and Coors Lite, but the final product doesn't contain corn syrup. It says Anheuser-Busch's campaign is illegal and bad for the industry.