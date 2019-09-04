Men dislike going to the doctor so much that they'd rather clean the bathroom instead, a new Cleveland Clinic survey says.

The health system released the survey results Wednesday as part of its fourth annual educational campaign "MENtion It."

“Men tend to be stubborn about a lot of things, with taking care of their health usually near the top of the list,” Dr. Eric Klein, chairman of Cleveland Clinic’s Glickman Urological & Kidney Institute, said in a prepared statement. “Our hope with this campaign is that by shedding a little light on what barriers are keeping men from engaging in preventative care, we can then work to motivate them to take their health more seriously.”

The survey found that 72% would rather do household chores than go to the doctor. Meanwhile, 20% admitted that they haven't been completely honest with their doctor. And only half said that they consider getting their annual check-up a regular part of taking care of themselves.

The national, online survey was conducted April 9-11 by YouGov. It quizzed 1,174 American males 18 years of age and older living in the continental United States. The margin of error is 2.86%

Other key findings included:

• 77% who are married or in a domestic partnership would rather go shopping with their wife or significant other than go to the doctor.

• 41% were told as children that men don’t complain about health issues.

• 82% try to stay healthy to live longer for friends and family who rely on them, but only 50 percent engage in preventative care.

• 61% would be more likely to go to their annual check-up if seeing the doctor was more convenient.

Men offered up several reasons why they aren't honest with their doctors, chief among them being embarrassed (46%), didn't want to hear about changing their lifestyle (36%) and either knowing something is wrong or not wanting to know something is wrong (37%).

