The Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum will be the place for royalty on Saturday, Sept. 21 as Hospice of Guernsey hosts the 3rd Annual Princess Tea from Noon to 3 p.m.



The day will be filled with sparkles, giggles, and maybe even a little bit of magic.



Little princesses will be treated to a fun afternoon of pampering and crafts fit for a queen. They will each be crowned with their very own tiara, will craft wands and jewelry, and have their hair and light makeup done. There will be many photo opportunities with backdrops, standees, and even "real life princesses."



To go along with the fun, there will be a raffle for a princess tent with accessories.



There are several sessions available and the times are as followed: 12 p.m., 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Pre-registration is required as seating for each session is limited. There is no cost to participate however, donations are always welcome. All monies generated will go to patient care and bereavement services to those in Western Belmont, Noble and Guernsey counties.



If you are interested in treating the princess in your life to a fairy tale afternoon, contact Stephanie at Hospice of Guernsey, 740-432-7440 or email hospicemarketing@firewireinternet.com.



About Hospice of Guernsey, Inc.



Hospice of Guernsey, Inc. is a Non-Profit, CHAP accredited hospice that serve Guernsey, Noble, and western Belmont Counties. We have been caring for terminally ill patients for 35 years.



Hospice of Guernsey is committed to being the premier provider, dedicated to preserving the quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses. Our professional, trained staff cares for patients in their homes or in a facility. We are available 24/7 with on-call nurses and social workers.



Our mission is to provide dignified, compassionate and comfort care including physical, social, psychological and spiritual needs to our patients and their families. If you would like more information regarding Hospice of Guernsey, please visit our website, www.hospiceofguernsey.com, our Facebook page, Hospice of Guernsey, or call our call our office to speak to one of our caring team members at (800) 283-0316 or 740-432-7440.