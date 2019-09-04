HUDSON — City Council on Tuesday night voted 5-2 in favor of a large part of the residential portion of the Downtown Phase II project.

Council members Alex Kelemen and Beth Bigham cast the dissenting votes.

The majority of council signed off on Testa Companies’ plan to construct 82 residential units north of Owen Brown Street near Morse Road. The plan calls for 36 single-family detached homes, 10 detached homes in a pocket neighborhood, 22 single-family attached homes and 14 attached townhomes. The Planning Commission unanimously approved the proposal at its Aug. 26 meeting.

Yet to be considered are plans for condominiums and the commercial development.

Testa is expected to later submit a proposal for 20 condominiums and then an application for the office/commercial portion south of Owen Brown. The developer is planning to have 93,950 square feet of office/commercial space and 16,500 square feet of retail/service space.

The Downtown Phase II project is an estimated $80 million public-private development between the city and Testa on about 20 acres of industrial land in the center of town. It is meant to include Class-A (top quality) office space and housing for empty nesters and young professionals. The plan was scaled back after an advisory vote of residents in May narrowly expressed disapproval of the prior plan.

