Dominion Energy Ohio’s monthly natural gas price for residential customers who are on the Standard Choice Offer (SCO) is going up slightly for September, but is still 16.8 percent less than the price a year ago.

The SCO price, effective Sept. 13, when rounded to the nearest cent is $2.47 per thousand cubic feet (mcf).

The September rate is 11 cents/mcf or 4.7 percent higher than the August rate of $2.36/mcf. It is 50 cents/mcf or 16.8 percent cheaper than the price a year ago of $2.97/mcf.

The utility estimates the average residential customer’s bill for the month of September will be $37.61, up 77 cents or 2.1 percent from $36.84 a year ago.

All customers pay a basic monthly charge, which is $29.57, as well as a usage-based charge to transport the gas to the home, and gross-receipts tax, regardless of whether they choose their own provider, choose the SCO, other Dominion rate, or participate in a government aggregation.

Consumer columnist Betty Lin-Fisher continues to recommend the SCO. To read a step-by-step guide on how to get the SCO, go to www.tinyurl.com/updateSCO

