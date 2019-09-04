RAVENNA — A 51-year-old Ravenna man has been indicted by the Portage County grand jury for allegedly using a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for car repairs at a Ravenna body shop last month.

It’s unclear if the man, Eddie Wright Jr., has any connection to other counterfeiting cases that have been going on in the area, including in Garrettsville, said Ravenna Capt. David Rarrick.

Rarrick said Wright paid for repairs to his brother’s car at a tire shop. When store employees realized the bill was fake, they called police.

Garrettsville police said last week that fake bills with Chinese markings were reported in the village. Police turned over the bills and the investigation to the Secret Service.

Wright was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. He is set to be arraigned Sept. 23 in Common Pleas Court.