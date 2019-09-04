AKRON

Man pleads not guilty in 2016

killing of a mother and son

A 19-year-old Akron man pleaded not guilty Wednesday during a video arraignment to charges stemming from the double homicide of a mother and son three years ago in their West Akron home.

Jaysaun Holley is being held at the Summit County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.

Police say Holley and two other men entered the Hartford Avenue house on May 1, 2016, and shot Sonia Freeman, 48, and Christopher Lee-Freeman, 28. Sonia’s daughter, then 9, called 911. The girl was unharmed.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested Holley in June in Akron after making a public appeal for help locating him.

Holley is charged with aggravated murder, two counts of murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and kidnapping. The charges include gun specifications.

Holley has a pretrial at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 26 before Summit County Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin. He is represented by Attorney John Alexander.

Optimist Club award goes

to two Summit deputies

Two Summit County Sheriff’s Department deputies have won the 2019 Akron Optimist Club Award.

Both deputies work as DARE officers in the Patrol Bureau, said Sheriff Steve Barry.

Leigh Burdette was hired in 1997 and has worked as a Drug Abuse Resistance Education deputy for 20 years.

Michael Beers was hired in 2002 and has been a DARE deputy for seven years.

Budette and Beers were honored at a luncheon on Tuesday at the New Era Restaurant in Akron.

The Akron chapter of Optimist International was chartered in 1923 and is the oldest active club in the Ohio District.

CUYAHOGA FALLS

Ward 4 city councilwoman

plans community meeting

Cuyahoga Falls Councilwoman Mary Nichols-Rhodes will host a Ward 4 resident meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Cuyahoga Falls Library, 2015 Third St.

Contact her at nichols-rhodesmf@cityofcf.com or call 330-957-6167 for more information.

MASSILLON

Two Summit County men

arrested after car chase

Officials are reviewing camera footage from a multi-jurisdictional pursuit after a driver fled from police during a traffic stop Tuesday night.

Three people were arrested. The driver of the vehicle, Joshua C. Leach, 40, of Barberton, was charged with felony fleeing, falsification and failure to comply with officers. Andrew Taylor, 35, of Akron, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business. Taylor, who owned the vehicle, was a passenger.

The chase began after a Massillon officer saw a reckless driver and initiated a traffic stop along Southway Street SW near Coolidge Avenue SE.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver sped off nearly running over the officer, police said.

The front passenger, Craig Blackshear, 35, of Canton, bailed out of the fleeing vehicle.

Blackshear was charged with felony having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon and defacing a firearm. He was transported to Tuscarawas County, where he was wanted on a warrant.

No vehicles were struck and no one was injured during the chase, but police shut down ramps along I-77.

MEDINA COUNTY

State rep to host office

hours in Wadsworth

State Rep. Steve Hambley (R-Brunswick) will host office hours from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Wadsworth Public Library, Meeting Room B, 132 Broad St.

Residents can meet one-on-one with Hambley to discuss issues.

No appointment is needed.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Group to hold annual

rummage sale benefit

The Women’s Auxiliary Board of Summit County Children Services will hold its annual rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Fairlawn Community Center, 3486 S. Smith Road.

Donations, such as housewares, lawn and garden items and craft supplies are welcome. Clothing, larger furniture and televisions won’t be accepted. Items may be dropped off at the community center from 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursday and Friday.

Proceeds will benefit children in the care of Children Services.

For more information, contact Sandy DeLuca at 330-379-1994 or sdeluca@summitkids.org.

Councilman Hamilton plans

office hours at Ann's Place

Summit County Council District 5 representative David Hamilton will host public office hours from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ann’s Place Diner, 1604 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron.

Hamilton will be available to answer questions and hear concerns from residents.

District 5 includes parts of Akron, Copley Township, parts of Bath Township and Fairlawn.

For more information, contact the Summit County Council office at 330-643-2725.