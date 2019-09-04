AKRON

Man pleads not guilty

in double homicide



A 19-year-old Akron man pleaded not guilty Wednesday during a video arraignment to charges stemming from the double homicide of a mother and son three years ago in their West Akron home.

Jaysaun Holley is being held at the Summit County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.

Police say Holley and two other men entered the Hartford Avenue house on May 1, 2016, and shot Sonia Freeman, 48, and Christopher Lee-Freeman, 28. Sonia’s daughter, then 9, called 911. The girl was unharmed.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested Holley in June in Akron after making a public appeal for help locating him.

Holley is charged with aggravated murder, two counts of murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and kidnapping. The charges include gun specifications.

Holley has a pretrial at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 26 before Summit County Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin. He is represented by Attorney John Alexander.

Optimist Club award goes

to two Summit deputies

Two Summit County sheriff’s deputies have won the 2019 Akron Optimist Club Award.

Both deputies work as DARE officers in the Patrol Bureau, said Sheriff Steve Barry.

Leigh Burdette was hired in 1997 and has worked as a Drug Abuse Resistance Education deputy for 20 years.

Michael Beers was hired in 2002 and has been a DARE deputy for seven years.

Burdette and Beers were honored at a luncheon Tuesday at the New Era Restaurant in Akron.

The Akron chapter of Optimist International was chartered in 1923 and is the oldest active club in the Ohio District.

CUYAHOGA FALLS

Ward 4 councilwoman

plans community meeting

Cuyahoga Falls Councilwoman Mary Nichols-Rhodes will host a Ward 4 resident meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Cuyahoga Falls Library, 2015 Third St.

Contact her at nichols-rhodesmf@cityofcf.com or call 330-957-6167 for more information.

MASSILLON

Two Summit County men

arrested after car chase

Officials are reviewing camera footage from a multi-jurisdictional pursuit after a driver fled from police during a traffic stop Tuesday night.

Three people were arrested. The driver of the vehicle, Joshua C. Leach, 40, of Barberton, was charged with felony fleeing, falsification and failure to comply with officers. Andrew Taylor, 35, of Akron, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business. Taylor, who owned the vehicle, was a passenger.

The chase began after a Massillon officer saw a reckless driver and initiated a traffic stop along Southway Street SW near Coolidge Avenue SE.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver sped off, nearly running over the officer, police said.

The front passenger, Craig Blackshear, 35, of Canton, bailed out of the fleeing vehicle.

Blackshear was charged with felony having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon and defacing a firearm. He was transported to Tuscarawas County, where he was wanted on a warrant.

No vehicles were struck and no one was injured during the chase, but police shut down ramps along I-77.

MEDINA COUNTY

State rep to host office

hours in Wadsworth

State Rep. Steve Hambley (R-Brunswick) will host office hours from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Wadsworth Public Library, Meeting Room B, 132 Broad St.

Residents can meet one-on-one with Hambley to discuss issues.

No appointment is needed.

COLUMBUS

More groups question

imminent voter purge

Three new groups are questioning Ohio’s voter purge — leaving open the possibility of another lawsuit — as the state prepares to cancel the registrations of hundreds of thousands of voters Friday.

The Fair Elections Center, Ohio Organizing Collaborative, and Ohio Nuns on the Bus sent a letter Tuesday to Secretary of State Frank LaRose, asking him to, among other things, explain the vendor error that resulted in active voters being added to the purge list, commit to reviewing past purges and to require county boards of elections to use petition signatures as voter activity.

On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled against the Ohio Democratic Party’s request for a temporary restraining order to halt the purge after LaRose’s office, voting rights groups and The Dispatch found thousands of active voters on the list set to be purged.

In August, The Dispatch found 1,641 voters who had cast ballots since 2015 were among the 235,610 to whom county boards of elections sent so-called “last-chance” notices warning them that their registrations would be canceled Friday.