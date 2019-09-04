MTV glory: There will be a Stay Tuned: Rock on TV MTV VJs Event at 7 p.m. at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. There will be a live Q&A and fan meet and greet with original VJs Martha Quinn, Alan Hunter and Mark Goodman, and Nina Blackwood, who will join by phone.

Pinball wizard: The 2019 Cleveland Pinball and Arcade Show starts Thursday at the Holiday Inn Cleveland South in Independence. The show will feature more than 135 pinball and arcade games. There will be talks and competitions. A day pass is $20 and kids ages 12 and under are free. The show runs through Sunday.

Music concert: The Pat Travers Band & Vanilla Fudge is at The Kent Stage at 8 p.m. The venue is at 175 E. Main St.