GREEN: An enclosed 20-foot trailer, standing 7 feet tall, has been stolen from a Green councilman who is hoping to get it back safe and undamaged.

The used trailer, valued between $5,000 and $6,000 and painted green with the message — Neugebauer for Mayor — in yellow letters, was taken from behind a Massillon Road home just north of state Route 619 on Tuesday, according to its owner, Green Councilman Bob Young.

Mayor Gerard Neugebauer is seeking a second four-year term on Nov. 5 and is opposed in the nonpartisan race by Ward 4 Councilman Matt Shaughnessy.

"We weren't using it [the trailer] out of our respect for the community of not putting up political signs until 30 days before the election," Neaugebauer said.

Asked for comment, Shaughnessy said: “I saw the post on Facebook. I think it’s terrible and I hope it’s not related to politics. It’s quite a brazen thing to take a trailer that is so recognizable. That’s just bizarre.”

On Wednesday, Young said a neighbor saw the thieves starting to pull the trailer away and questioned what they were doing.

“He said they told him they had just bought the trailer,” Young said, adding that the statement was false. He also said the trailer was unsecured and required a large truck to move it.

“I sure hope we get it back,” Young commented. “I don’t think it was anything concerning politics. It probably was a couple of guys [high on something] who somehow saw the trailer and took it,” Young said.

Two friends told him they saw the trailer going east on state Route 224. Young immediately alerted Summit County deputies who patrol Green.

As of Wednesday, the trailer hadn’t been located, Young said.

George W. Davis can be reached at: mediaman@sssnet.com.