Following reports of serious lung illnesses developing from use of vaping products, Summit County Public Health on Tuesday recommended that individuals who vape or use e-cigarettes quit immediately.

The role of parents is key to reducing vaping among youths.

As a parent, what questions do you have about the practice and dangers of vaping? Submit them using the form below and we'll try to answer your questions in an upcoming article in the Akron Beacon Journal and Ohio.com.