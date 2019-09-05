The Akron man wore all black and a black mask.—

Armed with two assault rifles and a machete, he hid underneath a trailer, watching and waiting.

When confronted by Norton and Barberton police officers, Havrilek fired and the officers shot back, hitting him several times. Havrilek was injured, but the officers weren’t.

These were among the details provided Thursday morning during Havrilek’s sentencing that showed how serious the October 2017 incident was — and how easily it could have been worse.

“Only by the grace of God did not one of the officers die or get shot,” said Assistant Prosecutor Jonathan Baumoel.

Baumoel said Havrilek “was a fanatic militant anxious for battle.”

Troy Reeves, Havrilek’s attorney, said his client was suffering from mental and substance abuse problems and thought people were out to get him. He said Havrilek didn’t intend to harm anyone — only to protect himself.

Reeves urged Summit County Common Pleas Judge Joy Oldfield to impose the minimum sentence of nine years in prison. Prosecutors pushed for 18.

Oldfield, however, noting the danger Havrilek put officers and civilians in, went above this recommendation — sentencing him to 19 years in prison. He faced a maximum of 25.

Havrilek, 43, pleaded guilty in August under an agreement with prosecutors to two counts of attempted murder with firearm specifications.

