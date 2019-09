Akron police are investigating a double shooting early Thursday morning that killed one man and sent another to the hospital.

A 26-year-old man was found dead sitting in a vehicle in front of a residence in the 700 block of Dunbar Drive in Akron at about 12:30 a.m., the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said. The victim, whose name has not been released, had multiple gunshot wounds.

Another man in the front passenger seat had been shot and was taken to a local hospital.