ASSISTED LIVING

Altercare facility to close

in Warrensville Heights

Altercare at St. Joseph Center in Warrensville Heights will close at the end of October, according to a Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification Act filing with the state.

As many as 132 workers will be laid off because of the closure.

MINING

Coal company plans

to cut 205 employees

An eastern Ohio coal company is getting hit by American Electric Power's decision to close a coal-fired power plant, bringing yet another blow to the state's struggling coal industry where production is at its lowest level in more than a century.

CCU Coal and Construction of Coshocton has told the state that it plans to cut 205 jobs, more than half of its workforce, with the reductions to occur around Oct. 31.

Ohio has 12,600 mining and logging jobs as of July, according to state employment data that covers more than coal mining occupations.

About half of the cuts will be at the company's Buckingham underground operation that spans Athens and Perry counties in southeast Ohio.

Other cuts will be scattered throughout eastern Ohio, including in Belmont, Coshocton, Harrison, Jefferson, Muskingum, Stark and Tuscarawas counties.

After the reductions, the company will have about 150 workers left.

EMPLOYMENT

ADP survey finds hiring

continues at solid rate

U.S. businesses added a healthy 195,000 jobs last month, a sign companies are still hiring at a solid pace despite the Trump administration's trade war with China.

Payroll processor ADP said Thursday that hiring occurred broadly among small, medium-sized and large businesses, compared with recent months when large firms had dominated. Health care, restaurants and hotels, and professional services all added jobs at a robust pace. Manufacturing added 8,000, despite other data that shows factory output is contracting.

The ADP survey's figures don't include government hiring and frequently diverge from the government's official report, which is scheduled to be released Friday.

ECONOMY

Productivity pace rises

at American factories

U.S. productivity rose at a healthy pace in the second quarter but dropped at American factories, another sign of trouble for manufacturers.

The Labor Department said Thursday that overall productivity — output per hour worked — rose at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 2.3% in the April-June period after rising 3.5% from January through March. The second-quarter figure was unchanged from an initial estimate last month.