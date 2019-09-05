A naked man is accused of entering a woman’s home on state Route 82 in Windham over the weekend and stealing a pillow from her when he left, according to documents filed in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna.

Brian E. Strickland, 34, whose last known address is 9572 Newton Falls Road, Paris Township, allegedly entered “two separate portions” of the woman’s home on Sunday.

He also allegedly attempted to enter a home on Windham-Parkman Road, pulling so hard on the door handle that it fell off.

He has been charged with burglary, a second-degree felony, and attempt to commit burglary, a third-degree felony.

According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office report, Strickland was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.

He was placed in jail in lieu of a $75,000 cash or surety bond. He is forbidden from having contact with the two victims.