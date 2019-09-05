An off-duty Aurora police officer is being hailed as a hero after administering first aid to a neighbor who was having a medical emergency.

Detective Sgt. Dan Kalk spotted his neighbor having an emergency and ran across the street to find him unconscious in his driveway, Aurora police posted Wednesday on their Facebook page. The emergency took place July 9.

"Dan’s wife called 911 while Dan administered lifesaving first aid to his neighbor," police said. "By the time the rescue squad arrived, his neighbor was conscious and talking. He was transported by rescue squad to Ahuja Medical Center and was released later that day.

"That evening, his neighbor and his wife and children brought pizza to Dan’s house and both families enjoyed dinner together. The neighbor said all he could think about when he was in the ambulance was that if it wasn’t for Dan, he might never have seen his wife and children again."

The post didn't identify the specific medical emergency.