Barrio Tacos has announced it will open its Kent restaurant Sept. 16 at 295 S. Water Street between Insomnia Cookies and Yogurt Vi.

The restaurant will open at 4 p.m., following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m.

“We are so excited to see Barrio grow into more neighborhoods in just seven years since we opened the first in Tremont, Ohio,” owner Sean Fairbairn said earlier this year when plans for the Kent location were announced. “Our initial intention when opening Barrio was to give Tremont a taco joint, so we are very grateful to introduce Barrio to new neighborhoods where people of all ages can enjoy.”

Barrio is a build-your-own taco restaurant. Executive Chef Nico Chesnick introduces new specials each month that include a guacamole, a queso, a taco and brunch items.

Barrio’s late-night hours features tacos, tequila, whiskey and beer.

Barrio has locations in Cleveland Heights, Lakewood, Willoughby, Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood and Gateway district, Progressive Field and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, according to the restaurant’s website. The company also offers a food truck and catering.