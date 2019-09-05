AKRON

Law group offers

free legal clinics

The Akron Bar Association will host free legal clinics at the Akron-Summit County Public Library, 60 S. High St., in the next three months.

The clinics and topics will be from 6 to 8 p.m.:

• Thursday : Civil cases. First floor, microbusiness center.

• Oct. 10: Legal issues and small businesses. Meeting Room 2 A/B. (Will be the monthly meeting of the Akron Inventors Club. The public is also welcome.)

• Nov. 14: Bankruptcy. First floor, microbusiness center.

Rose Project to give away

free dresses and more

The Rose Project will give away free homecoming, prom or other special occasion dresses on three upcoming Saturdays, with the first on Sept. 14.

The other events will be Sept. 21 and Oct. 5. All three will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The giveaways will be at Goodwill’s Service Center, 570 E. Waterloo Road in Akron.

Thousands of dresses will be available, as well as accessories. Additionally, Goodwill will offer career assessments to recipients.

The project is an effort of the Andrea Rose Teodosio Foundation, a nonprofit that assists the underprivileged and elderly, addresses environmental issues and promotes community service and education. It is named for Andrea Rose Teodosio, who died in a skiing accident at 22 years old in 2011.

For more information, contact Jennifer Bako at 330-786-2519 or jbako@goodwillakron.org.

Police warn against

storm repair scams

Akron police are warning area homeowners to be cautious when hiring contractors to do home repairs.

The department said it was issuing the warning in light of recent storms that have caused damage in the community, as well as possible residual storms from Hurricane Dorian.

The department noted the following Better Business Bureau recommendations:

• Contact your insurance company, and ask about your policy coverage and filing requirements.

• Do your research. Get references and check to see if the contractor is licensed.

• Resist high-pressure sales.

• Be especially careful of door-to-door contractors. Ask for identification and see if the contractor’s vehicle has the business name and phone number to verify if the contractor is legitimate.

• Don’t sign over insurance checks to the contractor. Get an invoice and pay the contractor directly.

• Be wary regarding places in your home you can’t see. Unethical contractors may create damage to get work.

Additional information can be found on the Better Business Bureau website at bbb.org.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Naked man accused of breaking

into home, stealing pillow

A naked man is accused of entering a woman’s home on state Route 82 in Windham over the weekend and stealing a pillow from her when he left, according to documents filed in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna.

Brian E. Strickland, 34, whose last known address is 9572 Newton Falls Road, Paris Township, allegedly entered “two separate portions” of the woman’s home on Sunday.

He also allegedly attempted to enter a home on Windham-Parkman Road, pulling so hard on the door handle that it fell off.

He has been charged with burglary, a second-degree felony, and attempt to commit burglary, a third-degree felony.

According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office report, Strickland was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.

He was placed in jail in lieu of a $75,000 cash or surety bond. He is forbidden from having contact with the two victims.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Group to hold annual

rummage sale benefit

The Women’s Auxiliary Board of Summit County Children Services will hold its annual rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Fairlawn Community Center, 3486 S. Smith Road.

Donations, such as housewares, lawn and garden items and craft supplies are welcome. Clothing, larger furniture and televisions won’t be accepted. Items may be dropped off at the community center from 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday.

Proceeds will benefit children in the care of Children Services.

For more information, contact Sandy DeLuca at 330-379-1994 or sdeluca@summitkids.org.