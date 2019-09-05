The Rose Project will give away free homecoming, prom or other special occasion dresses on three upcoming Saturdays, with the first on Sept. 14.

The other events will be Sept. 21 and Oct. 5. All three will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The giveaways will be at Goodwill’s Service Center, 570 E. Waterloo Road in Akron.

Thousands of dresses will be available, as well as accessories. Additionally, Goodwill will offer career assessments to recipients.

The project is an effort of the Andrea Rose Teodosio Foundation, a nonprofit that assists the underprivileged and elderly, addresses environmental issues and promotes community service and education. It is named for Andrea Rose Teodosio, who died in a skiing accident at 22 years old in 2011.

For more information, contact Jennifer Bako at 330-786-2519 or jbako@goodwillakron.org.