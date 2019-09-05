COLUMBUS — With some of the worst scores in the nation for poverty-based student achievement gaps, funding discrepancies for the neediest schools, and limited success of adults, Ohio made little improvement in educating children this year, according to the annual nation’s report card from Education Week.

The Buckeye State earned a “C” and ranked 21st among the 50 states and District of Columbia, virtually unchanged from the past few years — but quite a drop from its best performance in 2010 when it ranked 5th in the nation.

Looking closer some of the measures, Ohio ranked 48th for wide differences in achievement between poor students and their more affluent peers, and 39th for the difference in funding for property-poor school districts compared to wealthier ones. And, Ohio was 33rd for adults with postsecondary degrees and workforce indicators.

A separate report also out Thursday raised additional concerns about the state's education system, finding less than half of Ohio graduates are adequately prepared for college or career.

Despite an 84% high school graduation rate, only a fourth of students in the graduating class of 2017 met college remediation-free benchmarks on the ACT or SAT, according to the analysis by the Thomas B. Fordham Institute.

The Quality Counts report by the national trade magazine, Education Week, grades and ranks states on student achievement, education finance and chances for success. The latter includes measures such as preschool enrollment, high school graduation rate and educational attainment of parents.

Ohio earned 76 of a possible 100 points overall, slightly above the national average of 75.6. The state received its highest score, a “B-” in chances for success, and “C” in each of the other two categories.

Overall, the report “paints a picture of stagnation in K-12 improvement.”

New Jersey was the top-ranked state overall for the first time with a “B+” and score of 87.8, unseating Massachusetts by just a few hundredths of a point. New Mexico was last with a “D” and score of 66.4.

For more than a decade, according to the report, the nation's overall performance hasn't changed much. Since 2008, the year that the three current indicators were first established with the current scoring system, the nation's average score “has barely budged, increasing by just half a point.”

Still, there were a few encouraging trends. The percent of children with at least one parent holding a postsecondary credential increased by 7.5 points, and the percent of children with at least one parent who is steadily employed improved by 5.4.

But the percent of 3- and 4-year-olds across the nation enrolled in preschool over the past decade only grew by 1.9 percentage points. And the share of total taxable resources spent on education declined from 3.6 to 3.3 percent.

The Ohio Department of Education did not respond to a request for comment.

Changing education policy has been a slow process in Ohio.

More than 22 years after the Ohio Supreme Court found the state’s system of funding schools unconstitutional, lawmakers this fall will consider a new plan that supporters say will increase state aid and divide it more fairly among districts. An independent analysis of the proposal released earlier this week gave it high marks for adequate funding levels, but found it did not go far enough to close funding gaps between rich and poor districts

The Fordham report noted that when students not adequately prepared upon graduation, their chances for success are diminished.

"When a student goes to college and needs to take remedial classes, their odds of earning a degree goes down drastically," said Chad Aldis, Fordham’s vice president for Ohio policy and advocacy. "It’s not just about getting them to college. It’s about getting them through college."

Only 13% of students passed at least one Advanced Placement exam, earning at least a score of 3 out of 5, and 21% of students earned college credits through dual enrollment. Just 5% earn industry-recognized credentials while in high school. And in terms of college completion, only 31% of the high school graduating class of 2011 finished an associate's degree or higher within six years of leaving high school, the report found.

Rather than organizing data by school district, the study looked at college and career readiness at the county-level, to avoid "pointing fingers," Aldis said.

"There's still a lot of work to be done," he said.