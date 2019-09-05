Signet Jewelers put the sparkle back in its investors’ eyes.

Shares were up more than 35 percent at one point in early trading Thursday after the Akron-based national jewelry retailer, which has been struggling financially, posted stronger-than-expected fiscal 2020 figures and said it anticipates exceeding its earnings goals this year.

Even so, Signet reported it lost money in the quarter, while results adjusted for one-time measures showed a profit.

Signet said it lost $22.4 million, or 86 cents per share, on revenue of nearly $1.4 billion for the quarter ending Aug. 3; the loss includes a goodwill impairment charge of 91 cents per share. That compares to a loss of $58.1 million, or 58.1 cents per share, on revenue of $1.4 billion for the second quarter a year ago.

Adjusted earnings showed a profit of $53.1 million, or 51 cents per share, the company said.

Results beat analyst expectations.

Shares were up $2.66, or 24.2 percent, to $13.67 as of 11:27 a.m. Over the past 52 weeks, shares have ranged from a low of $10.40 to a high of $68.24.

“We continue to gain traction on our transformation initiatives and delivered second quarter results that exceeded our same store sales, non-GAAP operating profit, and non-GAAP earnings per share expectations,” Virginia Drosos, chief executive officer, said in a news release. “Our continuing cost control and disciplined inventory management also led to improved adjusted free cash flow generation in both the second quarter as well as year to date. We remain on track to deliver our full year non-GAAP financial guidance.”

Signet is the parent of Kay Jewelers, Jared, Zales, Piercing Pagoda, JamesAllen.com and other brands and has about 3,200 stores.

“As we enter the competitive holiday season, we believe we are positioned to execute our product strategy by launching additional flagship brands, delivering relevant on-trend new merchandise and offering a highly competitive assortment for value-oriented shoppers,” Drosos said. “We remain focused on delivering our Path to Brilliance transformation designed to drive sustainable growth and create value for our shareholders over the long-term.”

Signet Jewelers raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to $2.91 to $3.23 a share. The company previously said it expected to have adjusted earnings of $2.88 to $3.17 a share. Non-adjusted earnings are expected to range from 87 cents to $1.33 a share.

Signet said it anticipates full year revenue of $6 billion to $6.03 billion, with sales at stores open at least a year down 1.5 to 2.5 percent from fiscal 2019.

