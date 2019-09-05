The U.S. Small Business Administration has issued a disaster declaration for flooding that occurred in Wayne County and five adjacent counties in July.

Business owners, homeowners and renters may be eligible for low-interest disaster loans, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. A preliminary damage assessment found 38 structures in Wayne County had uninsured damage from flooding that occurred July 21.

The SBA-only declaration is for homeowners, renters, and businesses who have uninsured losses from the July 21 flooding in Wayne, Ashland, Holmes, Medina, Stark and Summit counties.

It's the second SBA disaster declaration in Ohio this summer. Auglaize and six adjacent counties were declared in June due to flooding the previous month. President Trump also declared a major disaster for 11 counties impacted by tornadoes, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and landslides that occurred in May.

For more details, go to: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Declarations/.