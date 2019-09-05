1 Vroom. Vroom: A 2020 Corvette exclusive unveiling will be at Sarchione Chevy in Randolph at 11 a.m. Friday. Enthusiasts will have a chance to check out the C8s. The dealership is at 1572 State Route 44.

2 Lift a stein: Akron German Family Society will open its Oktoberfest on Friday. Admission is $5. The event includes German food, beer and wine and runs through Sunday. Akron German Family Society grounds are at 3871 Ranfield Road.

3 Concert set: Kacey Musgraves' Oh, What a World: Tour II will be at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland. The concert starts at 8 p.m.