Akron Children’s Museum will unveil its new music garden at a ribbon cutting ceremony from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The event, which begins with performances starting at 10:30, will feature an interactive musical experience and indoor attractions for children ages birth to 8 years old.

The new garden is on the canal-side of the museum building, outside the museum doors that face Lock 3 Park.

The garden has three different oversized percussion instrument sculptures and a colorful and whimsical monster-themed bench designed and fabricated by Dominic Falcione of Krunchworkers Design.

The music garden is free of charge; admission to the museum is not required.

“This is our gift to the community for years to come. We hope to see visitors use the garden all year round,“ Traci Buckner, museum executive director, said in a news release. “With all of the events happening at the museum and Lock 3, the outdoor music garden provides a musical escape for children and adults at any time.”

The garden was funded by a grant from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation.

The museum will offer special musical activities throughout the day.

Visual artist Ola Dooley will lead music-themed art activities in the museum’s Andrea Rose Teodosio A.R.T Studio at 10:30 am.

Wandering Aesthetics director Kyle Josza will lead an interactive storytime at 11:00 am, and there will be a live performance by Open Tone Music to kick off the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 AM.

Event refreshments will be provided by Acme Fresh Market. All activities are included with the $5 museum admission fee. Guests also will get an exclusive first look at the museum’s new Monster Mission Course inspired by American Ninja Warrior that is set to open this fall.