An Akron man pleaded guilty Thursday in a drunk-driving crash that killed one man and seriously injured two others.

Sean Michael Blackburn, 34, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, and one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence. He will be sentenced at 2 p.m. Oct. 3 by Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O’Brien.

Police say Blackburn was driving a Cadillac about 1:30 a.m. April 7, 2018, at North and Howard streets when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle carrying Thomas Leslein, 21, of Cuyahoga Falls, and two others.

Leslein, a 2015 graduate of Archbishop Hoban High school who had been attending Baruch College in New York City, died at the scene. The two others, police said, were seriously injured.

Blackburn had a blood-alcohol level of .119, police said.