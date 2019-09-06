Ever since the Uber and Lyft ride services were introduced in Greater Akron in 2014, the use of both have skyrocketed.

And why not? Why risk driving a vehicle after a night on the town? For big events, why worry about navigating your way through jam-packed streets and finding a parking spot? If you're staying in a major city, the cost of a ride is often less than you'd pay for parking.

I'm a believer. Since the first of the year, I have paid for 24 Lyfts and three Ubers, and have ridden in many others. (In my experience, Lyft is usually a shade cheaper and has a better app.)

At first glance, it would seem to make perfect sense to roll up to a big concert at Blossom Music Center in an Uber or Lyft. Not so fast.

What Ubers in must Uber out. And, according to an Uber driver from Tallmadge, on the way out you may be risking life and limb.

John Coda, 61, who retired from Schwebel Baking Co. after 41 years, drives for Uber about 15-18 hours a week.

Earlier this summer, he dropped off some riders at the nearly sold-out Phish concert. When he was summoned to the same location by another group hours later, he was horrified by what he saw.

“It was my first time trying to do that and I found out that [a driver] had to be inside two hours before the concert ended.

"And these people had to walk all the way out to Steels Corners Road and hang out on the road to find their driver — while it was dark, raining and traffic was flowing out. These poor people were running out into the street, jumping in cars.

“I picked some people up that way. I had to roll my windows down and drive through the people and the traffic yelling out their names until they finally said, 'Hey, that's me.'

“It was chaos. It's just really an unsafe situation, not just for the people trying to get rides out of there but for myself and the sheriff's deputies who are trying to direct traffic.”

Coda believes Blossom should create an Uber/Lyft pickup area that includes lighting and a sidewalk.

“NASCAR didn't do anything until [Dale] Earnhardt [Sr.] was killed, and I hope Blossom will do something about this pickup and dropoff before somebody gets hurt.”

Blossom's website has this to say:

“If you are arriving in an Uber/Lyft, please notify the parking attendants so they may direct the vehicle to the designated Uber/Lyft area.

“When picking up a guest(s), arrive NO LATER than 9 p.m. ... Uber/Lyft will be directed to O'Neil Road. Anyone [who] arrives AFTER 9 p.m. will wait on Steels Corners Road until directed by the Sheriff's Department to Grass Lot 4.”

Nobody is going to pay an Uber driver to sit in a parking lot for two hours or to wait on Steels Corners until all the traffic clears, so that's not an option.

Our Tallmadge resident seems to have pinpointed the solution: set aside a special, safe area for pickups.

This has been an ongoing issue not only for pop/rock/country shows, but, to a lesser degree, at Cleveland Orchestra concerts.

Blossom is owned by the Musical Arts Association, the non-profit that also owns the Cleveland Orchestra and Severance Hall.

When I sent a detailed email and asked whether the problem was being addressed, spokeswoman Rebecca Calkin replied, "We have heard the feedback from guests about use of ridesharing services for Blossom Music Center for Cleveland Orchestra concerts. We are working toward solutions that will improve the guest experience with our partners at Live Nation."

Although her group owns Blossom, she said, the Musical Arts Association pays Live Nation to run the shows, and suggested I contact Live Nation executive Ron Tynan for further details. I did. He didn't respond.

So I'm guessing a solution is not right around the corner.

Meanwhile, if you were planning to Uber to Tuesday's Who concert or Saturday's Luke Bryan show, you might want to rethink that idea.

Bob Dyer can be reached at 330-996-3580 or bdyer@thebeaconjournal.com. He also is on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bob.dyer.31